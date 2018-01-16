Everything Sucks! the latest venture from streaming service Netflix will launch globally on February 16.

The series focuses on students and their 90s high school experience.

“Desperate, heartfelt, awkward, exciting, and free of smartphones.

“Set in the real-life town of Boring, Oregon in 1996, Everything Sucks! is a quirky, funny coming of age story that revolves around Boring High School’s A/V Club and Drama Club— two crews of nerdy-edgy outsiders, who join forces to make a movie and endure the purgatory known as high school.”

