Our favourite looks from the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards

Last night the who’s who of Irish style ascended to The Marker Hotel in Dublin for the annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards.

The event, now in its 17th year, has gained the reputation of being the country’s most anticipated red carpet of the year.

And this year, it was all about drama, statement and see-through clothing.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

DWTS’s Erin McGregor

Artist/ fashion designer Helen Steele made a statement with her ‘Fashion for Repeal’ dress.

You can’t have the words Irish and Fashion without Celia Holman Lee.

The Garrihy Sisters

Lottie Ryan, her sisters and her mother Morah.

Go big or go home fashion with Cork Blogger Lisa Jordan.

Ireland’s Got Talent Evelyn Williams

Model, Michele McGrath.

The always stylish, Darren Kennedy.

And the ever outrageous James Kavanagh.

Blogger, Louise Cooney.

Love Arthurs (Love Lauren)

