After Daniel and Majella O’Donnell’s Room To Improve turned out to be one of the most-watched programmes on RTÉ, there were high hopes for last night’s episode.

Looking forward to #roomtoimprove tonight now @DermotBannon, hard to top last weeks episode. Highlight of my Sunday evenings @RTEOne — Shane Murtagh (@ShaneGMurtagh) February 25, 2018

This week the show made their way to the home of Dave and Suzy Horan in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The couple had a few different aspects in mind for the new extension to their house and initially gave Dermot a budget of €430k – This was to include a granny flat, a spa, and a gym.

And in standard Room To Improve fashion, Dermot casually brought the budget up to 650K.

Very Fooooooncy, we know – it’s safe to say a LOT of people were insanely jealous.

At least they can move into their holiday home while the 650k renovation is being done onto their primary residence….phew..#roomtoimprove — Neil Cash (@Casho1981) February 25, 2018

This lad has more money that Daniel O’Donnell #RoomToImprove — Rob Cullen (@robcullen79) February 25, 2018

The only spa I have in my house is my husband #roomtoimprove @RTEOne @DermotBannon — Cliodhna (@clionarose84) February 25, 2018

Just watching how the other half live in #RoomToImprove The kids beds are bigger than my bed 😂 — Rob Gormley (@radiorobg) February 25, 2018

Dave and Susie’s house once the children of Fermoy see this #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/xbr4fsu4Z1 — Emer Harrington (@emer_harrington) February 25, 2018

I tuned in late. Did this couple win the lotto, or rob a bank??! #RoomtoImprove — Brian Maher (@MrBrianMaher) February 25, 2018

I’m actually sick watching #RoomtoImprove , I mean seriously like!!!! Lifetime goals right there. Lovely couple too which made it more fantastic — Lynnette Fitzgerald (@lynn19801) February 25, 2018

#RoomtoImprove to change its name to unrealistic everyday homes — Dwayne Kirwan (@dkirwan44) February 25, 2018

The stress when you’ve to decide between your wet room and sauna OR your gym and treatment room.#RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/7xP2ZgAppc — Billy Passmore (@billypassmore) February 25, 2018

This couple are clearly insane. For the same money they could’ve rented a bedsit in Rathmines for three whole years #roomtoimprove — Terry Fahy (@terrafahy) February 25, 2018

One word for this episode of #RoomToImprove tonight… Notions. Absolute, pure notions. — Emma Jane Hade (@emmajhade) February 25, 2018

#RoomtoImprove yes but LOOK WHAT YOU GET IN DUBLIN FOR 650k pic.twitter.com/Y1NsTlI9sZ — jeremy corbyns ego (@bejebus) February 25, 2018

While others gave them a bualadh bos.

Fair play to them, they worked hard, made their money and are a post Celtic Tiger success story! A potential dream home #roomtoimprove — Marella (@MarellaShan) February 25, 2018

#RoomToImprove a lot of begrudgers on twitter this evening. The man earned his money and its up to him to spend it. No one would bat an eyelid when someone spends $1m on a 3 bedroom apartment in Dublin. — Richard Howard (@rihoward) February 25, 2018

Love Susie #RoomToImprove she is hilarious…. Wouldn’t ya love to go out for drinks with her be laughing all night…. Fair play to them they worked hard and are dead right to spend it on whatever they want — sandra maloney (@pooheadbridie) February 25, 2018

I love this couple, I too would 100% go for a spa if I had the money! #lotto #dreamhouse #RoomToImprove — Deirdre OShaughnessy (@deshocks) February 25, 2018

Great show in fairness, easy on the mind on a Sunday evening , best of luck to that couple and their family in their lovely home #RoomtoImprove — Earlybird1357 (@earlybird1357) February 25, 2018

Love that Dave & Susie have worked hard for their dream home. Why shouldn’t they build it whatever way they want to? The begrudgery on Twitter tonight is ridiculous #RoomToImprove — Cliona O’Connor (@Leanmeanmomma) February 25, 2018

I’m not surprised at the snide comments on the #RoomToImprove hashtag but they made their money and they can spend it as they please. If I had the cash, I’d do it myself. — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 25, 2018

Voilà, here it is in all its glory.

”What is the best thing about this house? I think it’s Dave and Susie. They are the house. They are the energy.”#RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/SFHWUqcH8Q — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 25, 2018

The dream project for Dermot and the dream home for the client. #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/L9zr1xo4qz — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 25, 2018

Watch out, Grand Designs!

