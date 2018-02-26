After Daniel and Majella O’Donnell’s Room To Improve turned out to be one of the most-watched programmes on RTÉ, there were high hopes for last night’s episode.

This week the show made their way to the home of Dave and Suzy Horan in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The couple had a few different aspects in mind for the new extension to their house and initially gave Dermot a budget of €430k – This was to include a granny flat, a spa, and a gym.

And in standard Room To Improve fashion, Dermot casually brought the budget up to 650K.

Very Fooooooncy, we know – it’s safe to say a LOT of people were insanely jealous.

While others gave them a bualadh bos.

Voilà, here it is in all its glory.

Watch out, Grand Designs!

