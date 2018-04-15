Professional dancer on Irish Dancing with the Stars set to move to Strictly Come Dancing

One of Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars professionals could be making the move to the UK sensation Strictly Come Dancing.

According to the Daily Mail Online, there’s reports that Curtis Pritchard might make the move across the pond replacing Brendan Cole.

Curtis, whose brother AJ Pritchard is a professional dancer on UK’s Strictly, debuted on the show in 2016.

The reports come after Brendan Cole was axed from the hit show allegedly over an on-screen argument with judge Shirley Ballas.

She is set to return to the series, however the BBC have not renewed Cole’s contract.

Curtis Pritchard has been a part of the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ since the beginning.

Pritchard is set to replace Cole in the next series.

Featured image: RTÉ

