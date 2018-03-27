Prepare your emotions, Queer Eye has been commissioned for a season two.

In the words of the Jonathan Van Ness, can you believe?

Things keep getting better ✨🙌🌟 pic.twitter.com/pKBMk0BjkK — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 26, 2018

When it was announced the Netflix was set to reboot the 2007 Bravo show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, there were a lot of queeries.

But the brand new ‘Fab Five’ proved their fierce and fabolousness with a series full of hopeful messages, wholesome love and homemade guacamole.

The makeover show sees five men, transform other guys whose seem to be stuck in a rut, from the inside out.

Each of the Fab Five specializes in a certain area which may need attention; Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture) Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).

Although tends to be described a fluffy makeover show, it’s much more than that.

As stylist Tan France describes in the very first episode, the original show “was fighting for tolerance. Our fight is for acceptance.”

Each episode also tackles issues such as racism, politics, and homophobia, along with some lifestyle advice.

Queer Eye announcing season 2 is the best thing that’s ever happened to me — bella (@bellgoulem) March 26, 2018

Shut up. Season 2?! I’m crying already 😭 I need a green stick for how red my face is gonna be @xLukiinator — Samantha Newman (@watchtheSAM_car) March 27, 2018

The two happiest moments of my life:

1.) The birth of my daughter.

2.) Hearing the season 2 @QueerEye announcement. @KaramoBrown @jvn @tanfrance @antoni @bobbyberk I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces on my tv some more. pic.twitter.com/mD4QQUYlYt — Audrey (@birdiejane23) March 27, 2018

I needed some positive news in my life right now. QE season 2? YAAASSS! #QueerEye — Dragonslayaaah 🌞 (@HappieSun) March 26, 2018

Season 2 of #QueerEye has been confirmed! I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about sobbing uncontrollably in my life! — 🌵Laura 🌵 (@worst_intention) March 26, 2018

THATS IT MY LIFE IS NOW COMPLETE NOW THAT I KNOW THERE IS A SEASON 2 OF QUEER EYE https://t.co/3mtaTrbZtL — tori☕️ (@luminouspml) March 26, 2018

Well this is the exact piece of news that I needed to brighten my day! @QueerEye season 2! 😃 Already excited for more @bobbyberk, @KaramoBrown, @antoni, @jvn and @tanfrance in my life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m3IbLtw7bB — Alex Burgess (@alexie_bee) March 26, 2018

Seeing that @netflix announced season 2 of @QueerEye just made my day, week, month, year, life… Can you believe? 🙌🏼🌈 #yasqueen — Kristina Demou (@kristinademou) March 26, 2018

the best news ive received in my life: queer eye season 2. I AM READY — shubs🥀 (@alltimeshubs) March 26, 2018

