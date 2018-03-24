Cork-based dance group RDC have been crowned the winners of Ireland’s Got Talent 2018.

A total of eight acts battled it out to be crowned champion.

Wildcards Zacc Milne Matt Dodd will join Aaron J Hart, Xquisite, RDC, Double Impact, FKFT and Linda McLoughlin took to the Ireland’s Got Talent stage tonight.

But it was RDC who received the most votes and won the title of Ireland’s Got Talent winners 2018.

The dance act have won €50,000 and a Christmas television special.

The host of Ireland’s Got Talent, Lucy Kennedy, yesterday confirmed that the show will return next year.

