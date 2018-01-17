Saoirse Ronan among stars donating Globes gown to Time's Up fund

One of the big talking points of this year’s Golden Globes was the decision by many stars to wear black as a symbol of their support for victims of sexual abuse, harassment and inequality, writes Michelle McGlynn.
Today it was announced that Condé Nast and eBay have teamed up to hold an auction of gowns and tuxedos worn by some of the stars at the Golden Globes with all the proceeds going to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.
We are teaming up with @TIMESUPNOW and @eBay to auction fashion pieces from the historic #GoldenGlobes blackout. Funds raised support the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund. Bidding starts Jan. 19: https://t.co/b7CLoqwotq.
— Condé Nast (@CondeNast) January 17, 2018
Time’s Up was set up by some of Hollywood’s leading women to “address the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential” and to “enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable”.
Among the dresses that will be up for auction is Saoirse Ronan’s Versace gown that she wore when she picked up her award for Best Actress.
The auction begins on January 19 at 5pm and run until January 26.
If you cannot splash out on a designer dress then you can still be in with a chance to pick up one of these coveted gowns.
Three dresses will be sold as part of a sweepstake in which users who donate €25.50 or more will be in with a chance to win a dress of their choice.
“Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” said Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s artistic director and Vogue’s editor-in-chief.
Dresses worn by Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley will be up for auction. Pic: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Here is the full list of items up for auction:
Armani – Laura Dern
Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault
Brandon Maxwell – Viola Davis
Brioni – Hugh Jackman
Calvin Klein – Sarah Paulson
Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe
Chloe – Isabelle Huppert
Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer
Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss
Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker
Givenchy – Nicole Kidman
Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya
Louis Vuitton –Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone
Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis Ross
Monse – Maggie Gyllenhaal
Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington
Prada – Diane Kruger
Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig
Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley
Ralph & Russo – Penelope Cruz
Ronald Van Den Kemp – Emma Watson
Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore
Saint Laurent – Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz
Stella McCartney – Claire Foy
Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris
Valentino – Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James
Vera Wang – Meryl Streep
Versace – Saoirse Ronan
Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon