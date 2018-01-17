Saoirse Ronan among stars donating Globes gown to Time's Up fund

One of the big talking points of this year’s Golden Globes was the decision by many stars to wear black as a symbol of their support for victims of sexual abuse, harassment and inequality, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Today it was announced that Condé Nast and eBay have teamed up to hold an auction of gowns and tuxedos worn by some of the stars at the Golden Globes with all the proceeds going to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

We are teaming up with @TIMESUPNOW and @eBay to auction fashion pieces from the historic #GoldenGlobes blackout. Funds raised support the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund. Bidding starts Jan. 19: https://t.co/b7CLoqwotq. — Condé Nast (@CondeNast) January 17, 2018

Time’s Up was set up by some of Hollywood’s leading women to “address the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential” and to “enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable”.

Among the dresses that will be up for auction is Saoirse Ronan’s Versace gown that she wore when she picked up her award for Best Actress.

The auction begins on January 19 at 5pm and run until January 26.

If you cannot splash out on a designer dress then you can still be in with a chance to pick up one of these coveted gowns.

Three dresses will be sold as part of a sweepstake in which users who donate €25.50 or more will be in with a chance to win a dress of their choice.

“Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” said Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s artistic director and Vogue’s editor-in-chief.

Dresses worn by Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley will be up for auction. Pic: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Here is the full list of items up for auction:

Armani – Laura Dern

Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell – Viola Davis

Brioni – Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein – Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe

Chloe – Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer

Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy – Nicole Kidman

Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton –Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis Ross

Monse – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada – Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo – Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp – Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent – Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney – Claire Foy

Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino – Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang – Meryl Streep

Versace – Saoirse Ronan

Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon

