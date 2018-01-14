Snapchat star James Kavanagh responds to viewer who called him “a disgrace to gays”14 January 2018Snapchat sensation James Kavanagh was on the Late Late Show on Friday in a light hearted segment to reveal what it is in life that he and a panel would
Read More:rather avoid and throw in the bin. After the show, one viewer commented to complain about Kavanagh’s appearence, referring to him as ’a disgrace to gays’. The tweet read: "#LateLateShow Are we all in agreement that self-proclaimed snapchat queen @JamesKavanagh_ is a disgrace to gays, reinforcing stereotypes and setting the gay agenda back 100 years #LateLate Why is she even on this show? we pay a license this is unforgivable #Shame on you #rte". Kavanagh has since hit back at the comment on Instagram, posting a picture of the tweet with the caption: "Damn it! I hate when I accidentally set The Gay Agenda™ back 100 years. Sorry Liam, sorry gays 🤷🏻♂️ I promise to make amends. By Monday it’s business as usual for The Gay Agenda™: turn everyone into glittery drag queens (fave bit: THIS IS UNFORGIVABLE #SHAME ON YOU #RTE)" Fans have been quick to praise Kavanagh and his response, with one saying "Seriously your a breath of fresh air". Another responded on Twitter to say that she thought Kavanagh was "the most entertaining on the sofa & you came across really genuine & fun!"
H/T: DailyEdge.ie
I didn’t follow you, until today, late to the game.. But anyways I thought you were the most entertaining on the sofa & you came across really genuine & fun! 🙋🏽— Lucia Ward (@luciaward) January 14, 2018