Suzuki has stopped its advertising campaign with Ant and Dec – two days after Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

The car company will carry on sponsoring the last two shows in the current series of Saturday Night Takeaway – but the pair won’t appear in commercials.

Another new ant and Dec Suzuki car ad! pic.twitter.com/uwATCnWePI — Ant&Dec news&pics (@ThemGeordieLads) October 8, 2017

The firm says it recognises the seriousness of Ant’s charge – and it supports his decision to seek treatment.

Share it:













Don't Miss