Swedish DJ Avicii found dead publicist confirms

20 April 2018

DJ and producer Avicii has died at the age of 28.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman earlier this afternoon.

His representative has released a statement, saying the family is devastated.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, retired from live performing in 2016 for health reasons.

In a statement, the 28-year-old’s publicist Diana Baron has said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Tributes have started to pour in.

So shocked to hear the awful news that one of the most relevant and incredibly talented people has left the world today. To young and to special to leave us! @Avicii — John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) April 20, 2018

– Digital Desk

