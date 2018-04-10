Jimmy Carr has angered the locals of Letterkenny with a single tweet.

The comedian was performing in the Donegal town on Sunday and before the gig he tweeted that he had arrived to the location.

“I’m in Letterkenny “Gateway Town”,” he began before adding “what they don’t tell you is it’s a gateway to the 70s”

Carr also attached a picture of town’s welcome sign with his personalised knitted doll – something he as tweeted at every stop on the tour.

Such as Carrick-on-Shannon …

And Wexford …

Let’s just say the people of Letterkenny where not so happy with their shoutout:

