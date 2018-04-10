Jimmy Carr has angered the locals of Letterkenny with a single tweet.

The comedian was performing in the Donegal town on Sunday and before the gig he tweeted that he had arrived to the location.

“I’m in Letterkenny “Gateway Town”,” he began before adding “what they don’t tell you is it’s a gateway to the 70s”

I’m in Letterkenny “Gateway Town”. What they don’t tell you is it’s a gateway to the 70s. pic.twitter.com/h5qPLAfcLJ — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) April 8, 2018

Carr also attached a picture of town’s welcome sign with his personalised knitted doll – something he as tweeted at every stop on the tour.

Such as Carrick-on-Shannon …

I’m in Carrick-on-Shannon, home of the smallest chapel in Ireland…or maybe it’s just far away. pic.twitter.com/psKMJmvuIm — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) April 6, 2018

And Wexford …

I’m in Wexford this evening. Nice to be in the South East…home of strawberries and sunshine! pic.twitter.com/5OG1mhvbMy — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) March 24, 2018

Let’s just say the people of Letterkenny where not so happy with their shoutout:

Rude 😐 — Emma Gallagher (@emzmalteser) April 9, 2018

That’s very disrespectful 👎 — S Á Nic Searraigh (@snicsearraigh) April 8, 2018

Not remotely funny … 😕 — Dawn Hetherington (@DawTH10) April 8, 2018

True, but rude. — Amybeth (@AmybethMcnulty) April 8, 2018

Tickets not selling to well again 🤬Asshole — Debrah_Devlin77 (@DebrahDevlin77) April 9, 2018

Maybe get back in your car and travel back to somewhere with a Waitrose if Donegal is beneath your more refined tastes. — john owen waller (@john_o_w) April 8, 2018

