The Simpsons is being widely criticised for its latest episode in which they address controversy over the character of Apu, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Last year, comedian Hari Kondabolu released a documentary entitled ‘The Problem with Apu’ in which he confronts and examines what was the only South Asian character that was on television for most of his life.

Kondabolu examined how the character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian convenience store owner in The Simpsons, came to be and questions why the character has not evolved beyond the caricature that was conceived 28 years ago.

The documentary features interviews with a host of well-known faces such as Aasif Mandvi, Noureen DeWulf, Kal Penn, Aparna Nancherla and Sakina Jaffrey.

They discuss how growing up with a singular, stereotypical representation of their community in the media impacted them throughout their childhood and beyond.

As well as this, the documentary examines the wider culture that led to the creation of a character such as Apu and one which has allowed it to remain – completely unchanged – in 2018.

Why is everyone talking about the latest #Simpsons? Watch @harikondabolu’s film #TheProblemWithApu on the free truTV app or On Demand to find out. pic.twitter.com/219XQO4gvG — truTV (@truTV) April 9, 2018

That Apu is voiced by a white actor is just one the problems that many people have with the character.

Actor Hank Azaria voices Apu as well as numerous other characters on the show including Moe Szslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.

Kondabolu has referred to the voice casting as a “white guy in brown paint”.

Azaria was asked to take part in The Problem with Apu but declined.

Speaking on US talk show, The View, Kondabolu explains that one of the reasons that Azaria declined to appear in the documentary was that he was “uncomfortable” that Kondabolu would be in charge of the edit.

“The idea of someone controlling your image is very privileged,” Kondabolu pointed out.

Azaria did say that he would be open to discussing it in a medium outside of the documentary.

“I think that it would have been great to show an example of two adults who have a disagreement, even if it’s a small one – I mean, this isn’t the biggest issue in the world – but it’s something that we could have had a nice dialogue about,” says Kondabolu.

Kondabolu has repeatedly stated that he is a fan of The Simpsons and that the documentary is not an attack on the show but rather it was a way to start a dialogue about wider issues.

Since the documentary’s release last November, The Simpsons creators have remained quiet on the issues raised in it – until Sunday’s episode.

In the most recent episode, Marge reads a book to Lisa that she loved as a child. As she does, she realises that the book was quite racist and offensive.

Marge then revises the book to take out any parts that would be offensive.

Returning with her new version of the book, Marge says: “It takes a lot of work to take the spirit and character out of a book, but now it’s as inoffensive as a Sunday in Cincinnati”.

When Lisa declares that “there’s no point to the book” after the changes, Marge asks what she is supposed to do.

Lisa, often used as the tv show’s voice of morality, turns directly to the viewer and says: “It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

Lisa then turns to a framed picture of Apu that has “Don’t have a cow, man.” written on it – viewed as both a reference to the sacred cow in the Hindu faith and a nod to Bart Simpson’s old catchphrase.

Marge responds: “Some things will be dealt with at a later date.” to which Lisa says, “If at all”.

#TheSimpsons completely toothless response to @harikondabolu #TheProblemWithApu about the racist character Apu: “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect… What can you do?” pic.twitter.com/Bj7qE2FXWN — Soham (@soham_burger) April 9, 2018

The plot and its conclusion has been met with widespread criticism as viewers believe the writers and creators have attempted to sidestep responsibility by framing the character as something that was created in the past rather than taking the opportunity to allow the character to evolve.

The “argument” the episode makes is basically things used to better before political correctness when nobody cared about all these groups. It ignores the facts that ALL THESE GROUPS ALWAYS CARED ABOUT ALL THESE GROUPS. But these groups’ complaints weren’t respected/supported. — Wakanda Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 9, 2018

“WHAT COULD THE SIMPSONS POSSIBLY DO TO FIX IT?” Dunno. I’m not as smart or funny as The Simpsons writers. But I do know House of Cards & Transparent are each doing AN ENTIRE SEASON w/o their main character, so I’m pretty sure The Simpsons could figure it out… if they cared.🤔 — Wakanda Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 9, 2018

Folks have always found Apu offensive. These voices just haven’t had the power to garner a response until @harikondabolu made an entire documentary about it for tv. Or. You chose to not listen and not care. And from the looks of this episode, that’s what you’ll continue to do. — Jenny KIDCCINO Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) April 9, 2018

There are a lot of people saying they know “plenty of South Asians” who love Apu. Well, if you had to survive on scraps for so long, you might learn to love it too. — Nadya Agrawal (@nadya_agrawal) April 9, 2018

i like how the simpsons addressed criticism of apu by saying “what can you do?” and refusing to change, which is also the reason why i haven’t watched the simpsons in years — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) April 9, 2018

Kondabolu has also taken to Twitter to respond to The Simpsons episode.

In “The Problem with Apu,” I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. https://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

TO THE JOURNALISTS WHO HAVE ASKED ME FOR A PUBLIC STATEMENT ABOUT LAST NIGHT’S SIMPSONS EPISODE, I JUST WANT SAY: “Congratulations to the Simpsons for being talked about & being seen as relevant again.” — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

The Simpsons always critiqued pop culture, mocked hypocrisy & went after broken institutions. I LEARNED FROM THE BEST. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Kondabolu appeared on last night’s episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah where he once again discussed the importance of the conversation around representation and how a community’s representation shapes how they see themselves and how the wider world sees them.

Noah put the argument to Kondabolu that The Simpsons can be seen as a show that is ‘equally offensive’ and that all of the characters can be seen as some sort of stereotype so why would Apu in particular be offensive?

“Because there are a lot of different white characters and we just had a convenience store guy voiced by a white guy with brown paint,” Kondabolu responded.

“I wanted to call this film ‘I Gotta Explain This to You?

“It’s about representation…we only had two representations in this country whether it was South Asian, Arab, we had Apu from The Simpsons, a harmless convenience store character and we had terrorist.

“There is a huge range of humanity between those points. But that didn’t exist on television media at the time.”

He also warns that just because something is funny, does not mean that it is right.

“If something is wrong, the fact that it’s funny makes it easier to push it forward. That’s how any kind of propoganda works, that’s how anything that is good art that has a messed up message works.”

The Simpsons have not addressed the reaction to the latest episode but showrunner Al Jean has retweeted praise on his own personal Twitter account such as this one:

Loved how you guys handled this non-issue. People just want to cry about everything nowadays b/c it makes them feel like they’re doing something. Don’t ever change! Oh and I’m Indian and according to Twitter my opinion matters more on this topic, 😂.#ILoveApu #DontHaveACowMan — Vikram (@Vikram662) April 9, 2018

