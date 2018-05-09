The Irish Film and Television Award nominations were announced today with The Young Offenders being shortlisted in seven categories.

The RTÉ2 series, which was adapted from The Young Offenders movie, is nominated for Best Comedy, Male Performance for Chris Walley, Female Performance for Hillary Rose, Director Comedy/Soap and Writer Comedy/Soap for Peter Foott, as well as acknowledgements in the Sound Television and Camera Television categories.

The “amazin” news was shared on The Young Offenders Twitter account after the nominations were announced.

In a second post later in the day, fans of the TV show were thanked for their support.

But the post may have also hinted at the return of the show.

The post which was signed off with, “See ya soon”, has raised some eyebrows as to when season two will land and we are shook with excitement.

Big thanks ta every one of ya who’ve supported the tv show and movie – it means a lot lads! See ya soon pic.twitter.com/WH782veWqL — The Young Offenders (@YoungOffenders_) May 9, 2018

Just how soon will we see you, boys? We need more Conor and Jock shenanigans in our lives, like.

Congratulations to all of you! So well deserve this recognition. Best of luck👏👏👏👏 — Niamh Walsh (@NiamhWalsh26) May 9, 2018

How soon?? — Benjamin Williams (@boffin2984) May 9, 2018

Hope we don’t have too long of a wait guys, ye are killing me here — Fraggle24 (@Fraggle241) May 9, 2018

– Digital Desk

