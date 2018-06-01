The sun is shining, it’s a bank holidays weekend and silage season is in full swing around the country – things are looking up!

Well, unless you’re a Drag Race fan and you realise that there is no new episode this week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its 10th season and episode 11 was expected to go live on Netflix today but as the reunion special and finale are back to back this year, they decided to space them out earlier on in the series.

This was a surprise to some fans who are, what they would describe as, ‘shooketh’.

Urm why is the new episode of drag race not up on Netflix, how do I continue my Friday morning ritual now — Ethan (@cheek_ee) June 1, 2018

ITS FRIDAY MORNING AND THERE IS NO NEW DRAG RACE ON NETFLIX. CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/hyrisMwTnO — Lotty Baker (@lotty966) June 1, 2018

im still very much upset that there is no Drag Race episode today… it’s FRIDAY I NEED MY FIX — andrews (@andrewbutplural) June 1, 2018

There’s literally no reason to be alive today because there isn’t an episode of rupauls drag race on tonight.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/44ZpVPEgsq — Jay Porter (@jaybporter) May 31, 2018

What is the point waking up on a Friday morning if there is no new episode of Drag Race!!! — Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) June 1, 2018

That moment when you open Netflix and there’s no episode of #DragRace… 😭😭😭 — Frankie Fermi (@frankiefermi) June 1, 2018

Logging onto Netflix then remembering there’s no #DragRace this week pic.twitter.com/EYmOdD21xO — Huw Ware (@HuwWare100) June 1, 2018

WHY IS THIS WEEKS DRAG RACE NOT ON NETFLIX 😩😩😩😩😩 — Kerter Er Bern (@BatieOKyrne) June 1, 2018

hey how are y’all gonna pretend to have a personality with no new episode of drag race tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hGFqhDJAkv — lamby is my given name (@julp) May 30, 2018

As All Stars Season 3 aired at the beginning of the year, today marks the first week of 2018 with no new episode since January.

But here’s the tea … the next new episode will air on Thursday, June 7 followed by another on June 14.

The reunion special will be aired on June 21 and the finale airing the following week, on June 28.

At least we have all the other series’ on the streaming site to keep us company until next week …

Netflix removing series 2-7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is not the negativity I need in my life rn — Lauren🌻 (@LaurennG_) April 19, 2018

Wait … sorry, WHAT?

