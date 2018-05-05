This Late Late Show Eurovision melody will bring you back the glory days

As our 2018 Irish Eurovision entry, Ryan O’Shaughnessy rehearses to represent us at this year’s competition in Lisbon, the Late Late Show

Unless Sweden win this year’s competition, we’re still reigning champions with seven wins out of a possible 63.

Although those victories may feel a distant memory now, we still hold a soft spot for the competition.

Hence the Late Late Show tribute to the glory days last night.

Rock and Roll Kids, Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan and Eurovision legend, Linda Martin performed their winning songs, along with ABBA’s Waterloo.

Of course, you couldn’t pay tribute to Eurovision without singing a Johnny Logan tune or two.

