Medieval heritage, music acts, street theatre, and a comic book convention will be amongst the highlights of this year’s Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise.

The festival will take place from Friday, June 22 to Sunday June 24.

Now in its third year, the festival will take place across various locations in the town centre from midday to late daily.

Many of the events are free-to-attend and spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

New for 2018, attendees at the three-day festival will get to enjoy an additional entertainment stage, along with a dedicated comedy stage.

This year’s line-up features the following highlights, with more acts still to be announced:

Music acts: Smash Hits; Roll With It – Ultimate Oasis Tribute; The Frank & Walters; Transmitter; The Valves; The Jury; and a Silent Disco.

Medieval heritage: archery, armoury, birds of prey, shield making, crafts, cookery and historic tours.

Crinniú na nÓg: a wide range of free heritage workshops and performances for children and young people.

Street theatre: stilt walkers, jugglers, puppet shows, giant games, face painting.

Celtic Comic Con: graphic novel and comic book market, gaming zone.Comedy stage.

Heritage re-enactment displays.

Daily walking tours.

Artisan food market.

“Following a packed-out festival last year, we’re excited to be back for its third year and with our strongest line-up yet,” said festival chairperson Ivor O’Loughlin.

“The Old Fort Quarter Festival has something to offer for all the family – from heritage re-enactments, to walking tours to a silent disco – and this year, we’ve expanded the festival by adding a second entertainment stage as well as a dedicated comedy stage.

“We’d encourage anyone with an interest in medieval heritage, music, comedy, theatre and gourmet food to join us in June for the annual celebration of the Old Fort of Maryborough.”

