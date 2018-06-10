Tommy Tiernan: A comedian who has reached the top but shows no sign of stopping

10 June 2018

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on tickets for Tommy Tiernan’s ‘Under the Influence’ gig at Cork’s Live at the Marquee last night then it is safe to say you probably left with a sore jaw and puffy eyes, and this time, the pollen count can’t be blamed, writes Sally Gorman.

Despite being bunged up with hayfever, Tiernan took to the stage shortly after 8pm and with a display of top class comedy, managed to keep a packed out Marquee in convulsions for over two hours.

Sporting a new hair tighter haircut because the old one reminded him of Yugoslavia with – “lots of small independent republics” – Tiernan delivered a multi-faceted, funny show proving that after almost 25 years of stand-up, he is still very much top of his game.

With a glint in his eye, a look of divilment on his face and just a ‘bould’ head on him in general, the Navan native is a lovable rogue with the admirable ability to laugh at his own jokes and at his own expense.

The simplicity of Tiernan’s topical, thought-provoking material makes him one of Ireland’s most loved comedians.

Whilst Tiernan makes light of current affairs throughout, you have to appreciate the homework that goes into prepping for a show as genius as this one.

As much as he makes light of his education and sometimes his own intelligence, producing a show like this based loosely on politics, is by no means an easy feat.

Particularly when you take Tiernan’s school days into account…in case you didn’t know, he was in the same class as Hector Ó hEochagáin!

By delving deep into issues like abortion, euthanasia and even Brexit – with his own colour and enrichment of course – the comedian actually manages to leave the audience with some food for thought.

After steering himself in a different direction of late with The Tommy Tiernan Show and Derry Girls it was difficult to predict what shape or form this show would take.

But with gags about the Healy Raes’ desire to “reintroduce drink driving for country people”, the creation of the ‘Abortion 300’ – a household appliance which would allow a mother to abort troublesome children up until the age of 16 – Tiernan was a comic in top form and a truly well established man of many talents.

His carefree and unmannered approach to comedy can only be described as infectious and he must be applauded for his fearlessness in creating top-selling stand-up.

Cork’s Marquee, a larger than usual setting for a comedy gig, was an electric catalyst which certainly played its part in the overall experience of the show.

Although, the 48-year-old managed to poke fun at the venue.

He joked:

[quote]Lucky there’s a tent, otherwise we’d be all sitting in a car park![/quote]

Overall, a five-star show for a comedian who has reached the top but is showing no signs of stopping.

