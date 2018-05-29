Tributes paid after Home and Away star Cornelia Frances dies, aged 77

Tributes have been paid to Cornelia Frances, the British-born actress best-known for her role in Australian soap Home and Away, who has died aged 77.

Frances, born in Liverpool, had been in the entertainment industry for more than half a century following training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

After moving to Australia she became a stalwart of the small screen, starring as Morag Bellingham on Home and Away as well as hosting the Australian version of The Weakest Link.

Ray Meagher, who played Frances’ on screen brother Alf Stewart, said: “Cornie was an incredibly loved and valued member of our cast over many, many years.

“We had a moment of silence for her on set this morning and she’ll be sadly missed by both cast and crew.”

Channel Seven said: “Cornelia Frances was a unique person. Her on screen presence inspired a generation of actors.

“This gift was coupled with an ability to bring a sense of dignity and presence into each room she entered. Her energy and character will be missed.”

Lincoln Younes, who was in Home and Away from 2011 to 2014, tweeted: “#CorneliaFrances. You were always ahead of the game. Will miss your witty banter on-set X.”

Vale #CorneliaFrances. You were always ahead of the game. Will miss your witty banter on-set X — Lincoln Younes (@lincolnyounes1) May 29, 2018

Her career also saw her take on roles in dramas including Sons and Daughters, The Young Doctors and Prisoner.

Cornelia brought the matter-of-fact character of Morag Bellingham to Summer Bay with a bang. We send our kindest thoughts to her family back in Australia. ♥ Read more: https://t.co/8WvTVccvaI #HomeandAway pic.twitter.com/WmZ9qltHvj — Home and Away (@HomeandAwayTV) May 29, 2018

Sad news: actor Cornelia Frances, a #MEAAequity member since 1970, has passed away after a battle with cancer, aged 77. https://t.co/4QTJlzs6Vr #RIP — MEAA (@withMEAA) May 29, 2018

I met Cornelia Frances when I was 11. I was pretty terrified but she could not have been sweeter and I have always remembered that. Sad day. — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) May 29, 2018

RIP Cornelia Frances. A stalwart of the Oz entertainment industry. We worked together on Sons and Daughters and toured England together once in a play. A great character who will be greatly missed. — Noel Hodda (@NoelHodda) May 28, 2018

RIP Cornelia Frances. @Paul_Karp just reminded me how we conned our primary school teacher into letting us re-enact The Weakest Link in class as a terrifying sort of news quiz. — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) May 29, 2018

Saddened to read of the passing of #CorneliaFrancis an Aussie TV legend. Remembered by most as fearsome Morag Bellingham in Home and Away with numerous tv shows under her belt. Proud, dignified and beautiful even in the depths of illness. May she rest in peace. 💕 pic.twitter.com/8Mb5Luk0lO — Shelley Blond (@BlondShelley) May 29, 2018

How incredibly sad it is to hear of Cornelia Frances’ passing. She was a true staple in the Australian television industry. #RIPMorag — Maddie Date (@datemads) May 29, 2018

Gutted to hear about the passing of Cornelia Frances. Morag was one of the most iconic characters on #HomeandAway and it was always a real treat when she’d pop back to the bay for a visit. She will be missed – “Morag” was a household name here in Ireland pic.twitter.com/snelvR9pIQ — Mark Kenner (@mkenn80) May 29, 2018

In an interview at the start of the year, Frances revealed she was battling cancer.

She told Sydney paper the Daily Telegraph she had been diagnosed during a checkup at the Royal North Shore Hospital, which was used as the Albert Memorial Hospital in the Young Doctors.

“I discovered I had bladder cancer. This then spread to my hip bone which fractured, and then I almost died from loss of blood due to an ulcer in my throat. Despite all this, I am still here, as the old song goes,” she said.

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss