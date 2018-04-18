TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

18 April 2018

TV presenter Dale Winton has died aged 62.

The news was confirmed by the star’s agent this evening.

The statement said “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home today. While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”

No further details were given.

Dale was best known for presenting shows including Dale’s Supermarket Sweep, the National Lottery game show In It to Win It and the 2008 series of Hole in the Wall.

Tributes have started to come in this evening.

I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton 💔 a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP 🙏🏻 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 18, 2018

So so sad and shocked about the lovely Dale Winton. God bless ❤️ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 18, 2018

RIP Dale Winton, 62.

Very sad news. A warm, funny man & superb TV presenter. pic.twitter.com/nZwxbjVD5c — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 18, 2018

RIP the great entertainer Dale Winton. So young at 62. — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) April 18, 2018

