Two dance acts through to Ireland’s Got Talent final

Two dance acts through to Ireland’s Got Talent final21 March 2018
Cork dance troupe RDC and Dublin’s Double Impact have qualified for the Ireland’s Got Talent live final.
RDC impressed the judges in the audition to qualify for the semi-final.
Fellow dance duo Double Impact also made it through after their performance to Aerosmith’s’ ‘Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ and they received a standing ovation from the judges.
People were blown away by the young pair.
#GotTalentIRL WELL DONE DOUBLE IMPACT…two fab kids…take a bow,,!!
— Vivienne (@viviennevogue) March 21, 2018
Woohoo #doubleimpact Delighted for them!! #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/KKC9dytv0Z
— Jayne Cooney (@jayniebaby100) March 21, 2018
Similarly, people were thrilled to see RDC go through.
Congratulations RDC representing East Cork so well #GotTalentIRL
— Margaret O'Neill (@ONeillMargaretB) March 21, 2018
#RDC Billie-Jeans #Midleton #EastCork #Cork #CorkHarbour
THROUGH TO SATURDAY NIGHT #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/w3W0qA5Qss
— Tori (@Tori_H_) March 21, 2018
However some people were upset to see Zacc, another dancer, sent home.
Zacc didn't get through? Sorry, what? #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/PNQxiqkiSu
— RSVP Magazine (@RSVPMagazine) March 21, 2018
But some people are hoping he will make it to the final as a wildcard option.
Shocked that Zacc is gone! He was amazing. Hope he gets picked as wild card 🤞 #GotTalentIRL
— Denise Walsh (@Orlaoife) March 21, 2018
#GotTalentIRL if Zacc isn’t the wildcard I will throw my television into a skip omg he was robbed
— Jess (@WaterrCresss) March 21, 2018
If Zacc doesn't get picked as a wildcard #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/xHBgA5uUQS
— @Dan123 (@Aoifs123) March 21, 2018