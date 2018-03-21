Two dance acts through to Ireland’s Got Talent final

21 March 2018

Cork dance troupe RDC and Dublin’s Double Impact have qualified for the Ireland’s Got Talent live final.

RDC impressed the judges in the audition to qualify for the semi-final.

Fellow dance duo Double Impact also made it through after their performance to Aerosmith’s’ ‘Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ and they received a standing ovation from the judges.

People were blown away by the young pair.

#GotTalentIRL WELL DONE DOUBLE IMPACT…two fab kids…take a bow,,!! — Vivienne (@viviennevogue) March 21, 2018

Similarly, people were thrilled to see RDC go through.

Congratulations RDC representing East Cork so well #GotTalentIRL — Margaret O'Neill (@ONeillMargaretB) March 21, 2018

However some people were upset to see Zacc, another dancer, sent home.

But some people are hoping he will make it to the final as a wildcard option.

Shocked that Zacc is gone! He was amazing. Hope he gets picked as wild card 🤞 #GotTalentIRL — Denise Walsh (@Orlaoife) March 21, 2018

#GotTalentIRL if Zacc isn’t the wildcard I will throw my television into a skip omg he was robbed — Jess (@WaterrCresss) March 21, 2018

