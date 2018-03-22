Rapper Aaron J Hart and ballroom dancers Xquisite made it through the live semi-final of Ireland’s Got Talent in The Helix tonight.

They will join FKFT, Linda McLoughlin, Double Impact and RDC in Saturday’s grand final.

Judge Denise van Outen originally sent mini Latin ballroom sensations Xquisite straight through to tonight’s Semi-Final by pressing her Golden Buzzer.

The skill, the cuteness, the rhythm…. We love it all! Go Xquisite 💃 #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/HpcdqvcwFf — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 22, 2018

Tonight, she said: “Didn’t I make the right choice pressing the golden buzzer? Your lines were fantastic, five little partnerships you can be my five a day”.

Jason Byrne added: “You worked so hard on that it was perfect ‘yis’ were absolutely deadly well done.

Michelle Visage added: “You kept true to who you are.”

Louis Walsh said: “It was brilliant you put a smile on everybody’s faces.”

This is something else Aaron J Hart 👏 #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/w3w000LN5i — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 22, 2018

Rapper Aaron J Hart’s first audition really struck a chord with Michelle, his self-penned rap spoke about his own personal struggles with depression.

Tonight he performed another power rap accompanied with ‘Read All About it’.

His words really touched all of the judges, particularly Louis, who broke down while giving him comments.

“Every time I see you, you get me, you bear your soul, you are very honest, your mother should be so happy to have a child like you. I hope you get a record deal,” he said.

Denise told him: “You just made me fall in love with rap, I understood your story, it really moved me.”

Jason said: “I loved the gospel choir, the passion running through you and the love you have for your mum, I was transfixed you were fantastic”.

