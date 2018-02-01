Model and social media influencer Vogue Williams is to marry her boyfriend of one year, reality star Spencer Matthews.

Matthews (28), star of Made in Chelsea, got down on one knee after a stage production of The Lion King in London’s West End.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time…We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.

“The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.

“The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!”

A spokesperson for Spencer and Vogue, 32, said: ‘The couple are absolutely over the moon and thrilled to share their exciting news.’

The couple met on winter sports reality show The Jump and starting dating a year ago this month.

This will be Vogue’s second marriage, having previously been wed to Brian McFadden.

