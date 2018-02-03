Ireland’s Got Talent made its impressive debut on TV3 tonight.

The internationally successful talent show launched with judges Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne and Denise Van Outen.

The real star in episode one was 82-year-old Dublin great granny Evelyn Williams who received a golden buzzer after an emotional performance of the song ‘Send In The Clowns’.

Wow! Wow! Wow!!! 😮😮😮

What a performance from Evelyn! And what a first show of Ireland's Got Talent!

Here's a chance to relive Evelyn's Golden Buzzer performance one more time. Brand New: Ireland's Got Talent, continues next Saturday at 7.30pm on TV3. #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/DJMHwL8ZVF — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 3, 2018

The Tallaght woman has appeared as an extra in Fair City for many years and said her grandchildren convinced her to audition.

The golden buzzer from Michelle Visage means that Evelyn has made it straight through to the live semi-finals.

Evelyn certainly won over Twitter users tonight.

Switched on for a minute!!! Nope. Not able for the lovely granny on #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/oTeGYW4fDs — Hazel Nolan (@HNolan101) February 3, 2018

Photo: @TV3Ireland/Twitter

