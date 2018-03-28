Bryan Cranston has claimed, in a recent interview with RTÉ Entertainment, that Colin Farrell gave him pink eye.

During a press junket promoting his new movie Isle Dogs, Cranston was asked ‘would he like to work with Colin Farrell again?’

Let’s just say it’s an answer none of us were really expecting.

The Breaking Bad star recalled the time himself and the Dublin native worked together in the movie, Total Recall in 2012 and believes that during filming Farrell gave him pink eye.

“We did this movie Total Recall and the fight sequence at the end of the movie was in a pool of water about 10 or 12 inches deep and we fought for two days in this thing,” he began.

“And I got pink eye in both of my eyes, now the only way you get pink eye is through, how should I say this, fecal matter that gets in your eye.

“Well I to this day blame Colin Farrell for giving me pink eye, I don’t know what he was doing in that pool, but it wasn’t good”

Although despite the infection, Bryan said would love to work with Colin again, but in a movie in which they don’t play enemies.

“But I love that guy, he’s a great actor and a real good dude and I would love to do a movie with him that we don’t actually hate each other.”

When we asked @BryanCranston if he would like to work with #ColinFarrell again we did NOT expect this answer!! #BryanCranston #IsleofDogs pic.twitter.com/1OqqnPh6hL — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) March 27, 2018

