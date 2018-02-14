WATCH: Cork dance company receives standing ovation from all four judges on Ireland's Got Talent

If you tuned into Ireland’s Got Talent on Saturday night you would have seen all four judges on their feet after one Cork dance company’s energetic audition.

Billie Jean’s Rhythm Dance Company from Middleton in the rebel county are 31 members strong and range from ages 10 to 23.

Before they performed, teacher and director of the school, Billie Jean opened up about her daughter and troupe member Nell, who massive, inoperable brain tumour at the age of 14.

“Back in 2007, Nell was diagnosed with a massive, inoperable brain tumour,” she said.

Nell then added, “I finished chemo after 82 weeks and then I got diagnosed with it again”.

The family decided that the would use music and dance as a tool to get through.

In case you missed it, the show has uploaded their audition to their youtube channel for those you missed it.

