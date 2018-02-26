The first trailer for Damo & Ivor: The Movie has landed.

The film follows on from the last series of the tv show and sees twins Damo and Ivor set off on an adventure to reunite with their long-lost brother, John Joe.

Andy Quirke, who created the characters, plays the identical twins who were separated not long after they were born.

Damo grew up on the mean streets of Dublin and was raised by his maternal grandmother aka Grano.

Meanwhile, Ivor enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle in Foxrock raised by parents who showered him with money.

After having found each other, the pair then learn that they are part of a set of triplets and they won’t rest until they find their brother.

The whole gang set off on a road trip after they spot John Joe in an ad for a funfair.

Joining the cast on the silver screen are familiar faces such as Simon Delaney and Tina Kellegher.

Damo & Ivor became a huge hit after appearing on RTÉ’s Republic of Telly and went on to have their own spin-off show, four top 10 singles and a top 10 album.

The world premiere of the film is this Friday, March 2, at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival.

It will be released nationwide on March 16.

