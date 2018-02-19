So the British Prime Minister appeared on This Morning earlier and Holly Willoughby gave her the most bizarre greeting, writes Sally Gorman.

There is no denying that presenting duo Willoughby and her partner in crime, Phillip Schofield are a joy to watch – even if you’re not a This Morning fan.

Their ‘Best Bits’ have racked up millions of views on YouTube and viewers seem to love their laid back, casual presenting style.

This time round, British Prime Minister Theresa May was in the hot seat for her first ever This Morning appearance.

But before she could get down to business, Willoughby had the most unusual greeting for the PM – a curtsy!

In hindsight, Holly admitted that she panicked in the presence of Mrs May, she went on to explain that “you only curtsy for royalty.”

She said: “She came in, she looked very official, she’s the Prime Minister!”

On a more serious note May’s appearance did not sit so well with viewers, some claiming she “struggled” to answer Schofield’s questions.

When Theresa May is struggling her way through an interview on #ThisMorning and making Phillip Schofield look like Jeremy Paxman, you know things have gone dreadfully wrong — Aman Thakar 🌹 (@AmanTsays) February 19, 2018

