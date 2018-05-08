WATCH: Ireland qualify for first Eurovision final in five years

WATCH: Ireland qualify for first Eurovision final in five years08 May 2018
Ireland have qualified for the Eurovision final for the first time since 2013.
Ryan O’Shaughnessy performed Ireland’s emotional entry ‘Together’ to a positive reception, and was named as the final qualifier for Saturday’s final.
Ryan received a warm reaction online for the emotional love-story song and dance routine.
Doing us proud tonight Ryan…full of emotion. Cmon #Ireland🇮🇪📺😍 #eurovision pic.twitter.com/GTY1j6uYyk
— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) May 8, 2018
The two guys dancing for Ireland are ADORABLE #eurovision
— n e r i (@dodiesperfectea) May 8, 2018
Ireland challenging the heteronormative narrative one performance at a time! C’mon the boy O’Shaughnessy!!! #Eurovision #IRL
— Mícheál De Barra (@micheal_debarra) May 8, 2018
I‘m dying because of this cuteness 😭 #IRL #Eurovision
— Niklas🙋🏼♂️👑 (@Niklaas_b_) May 8, 2018
I thought Ryan was only brilliant.#Eurovision
— Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 8, 2018
Ireland – Our best effort in many years! Proud out great reception in the crowd! #Eurovision
— Senan Behan (@Senendo) May 8, 2018
Cracking job #irl that was a great performance. Deserves to go through, last few songs really strong but it's definitely up there #Eurovision
— Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 8, 2018
There were some sceptics though…
Well, if you can’t bring the interesting music, I suppose you can always try for the overacted and gimmicky emotional love story. #eurovision #IRL
— Tim 🦕 (@TRJeffries) May 8, 2018
Dead Sheeran. #eurovision #ire pic.twitter.com/XVwHgP87PU
— Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) May 8, 2018
And someone thought they recognised one of our previous entries on stage…
I genuinely thought that was Jedward on the bridge. My fucking heart.#eurovision
— Shifts (@11shifts11) May 8, 2018