WATCH: Ireland qualify for first Eurovision final in five years

08 May 2018

Ireland have qualified for the Eurovision final for the first time since 2013.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy performed Ireland’s emotional entry ‘Together’ to a positive reception, and was named as the final qualifier for Saturday’s final.

Ryan received a warm reaction online for the emotional love-story song and dance routine.

The two guys dancing for Ireland are ADORABLE #eurovision — n e r i (@dodiesperfectea) May 8, 2018

Ireland challenging the heteronormative narrative one performance at a time! C’mon the boy O’Shaughnessy!!! #Eurovision #IRL — Mícheál De Barra (@micheal_debarra) May 8, 2018

I thought Ryan was only brilliant.#Eurovision — Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 8, 2018

Ireland – Our best effort in many years! Proud out great reception in the crowd! #Eurovision — Senan Behan (@Senendo) May 8, 2018

Cracking job #irl that was a great performance. Deserves to go through, last few songs really strong but it's definitely up there #Eurovision — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 8, 2018

There were some sceptics though…

Well, if you can’t bring the interesting music, I suppose you can always try for the overacted and gimmicky emotional love story. #eurovision #IRL — Tim 🦕 (@TRJeffries) May 8, 2018

And someone thought they recognised one of our previous entries on stage…

I genuinely thought that was Jedward on the bridge. My fucking heart.#eurovision — Shifts (@11shifts11) May 8, 2018

