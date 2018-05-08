WATCH: Ireland qualify for first Eurovision final in five years

08 May 2018

Ireland have qualified for the Eurovision final for the first time since 2013.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy performed Ireland’s emotional entry ‘Together’ to a positive reception, and was named as the final qualifier for Saturday’s final.

Ryan received a warm reaction online for the emotional love-story song and dance routine.

There were some sceptics though…

And someone thought they recognised one of our previous entries on stage…

