Twin brothers Neil and Paul Casey, and friend Gavin McCormack were flying home to Dublin from Barcelona on Wednesday night when they decided to cheer up passengers.

The video, first shown on Neil’s Instagram, shows the trio playing Pencil full of lead by Paolo Nutini on ukuleles to get the rest of the passengers on board in a great mood.

They had just been playing at a wedding in Barcelona.

Commenting on the video Neil said: “There was a child on board who’s birthday it was so we went to where she was sitting and played happy birthday for her. It was just happy vibes all around and great fun.”

Neil and Paul are members of popular wedding band Jaker & Co while Gavin plays with Sway Social.

The three pals often perform as The Kooky Ukes, an all-singing, all-ukulele playing group.

Neil was amazed at the attention that the video received online.

He said: “It’s crazy how many people have seen it.

“I think we got over 200,000 views in 24 hours which is quite incredible.”

Safe to say, if you want this trio to play at your wedding then start booking now.

