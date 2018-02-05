Justin Timberlake made a return to Super Bowl last night for the first time since his controversial performance with Janet Jackson in 2004.

The singer performed a medley of his songs, and even included a tribute to Prince by performing ‘I Would Die 4 U’ as a video of Prince was projected onto a piece of white material behind him.

Justin’s show featured an orchestra, brass band and dozens of backing dancers.

There had been speculation in recent days that Janet Jackson and N*Sync may turn up to perform, but in the end, it was all about Justin.

The performance has received a mixed response from fans on social media.

