WATCH: Kathryn Thomas reveals miscarriage heartbreak

05 January 2018

Kathryn Thomas has revealed that she had two miscarriages while trying for a baby.

The Carlow native is 27 weeks pregnant after revealing on Instagram in November that she was pregnant.

Speaking on tonight’s Late Late Show, Kathryn said of her first miscarriage “When it happened to me, it completely floored me.”

She told Ryan Tubridy that her second miscarriage happened the night after getting her six-week scan.

Her honest account of her miscarriages has prompted much support online tonight.

Well done to @gokathrynthomas on @RTELateLateShow for her well expressed honest and full account of her miscarriages. This will help all women. — Bernadette Prendergast (@bpgbfm) January 5, 2018

Great interview with @gokathrynthomas on the Late Late. Incredibly familiar situation for many including my wife & I. Reproductive issues aren’t spoken about enough & it’s great to see it more and more in public forums. — John Molloy (@molloyjh) January 5, 2018

i had no idea about @gokathrynthomas struggle to start a family. i’m so glad she’s talking about it publicly to show people that if you stay positive you just might get there💘 — leah♡ (@leahquinlannn) January 5, 2018

Spread the love













Don't Miss