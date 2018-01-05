WATCH: Kathryn Thomas reveals miscarriage heartbreak

05 January 2018

Kathryn Thomas has revealed that she had two miscarriages while trying for a baby.

The Carlow native is 27 weeks pregnant after revealing on Instagram in November that she was pregnant.

Speaking on tonight’s Late Late Show, Kathryn said of her first miscarriage “When it happened to me, it completely floored me.”

She told Ryan Tubridy that her second miscarriage happened the night after getting her six-week scan.

Her honest account of her miscarriages has prompted much support online tonight.

