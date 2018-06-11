Not afraid to speak his mind, Robert De Niro stood on the stage of the 72nd annual Tony Awards and blasted Donald Trump.

Just before the actor introduced a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen, he said, “I’m going to say this. F**k Trump”.

“It’s no longer just down with Trump, it’s f**k”.

The words were met with a mix of gasps, cheers and a standing ovation from the audience and two fits in the air from DeNiro.

US network CBS had a 10-second delay on the broadcast therefore the blast was bleeped out for those watching at home, however subscribers to CBS’ All Access streaming service and viewers in other countries saw the unedited version.

The remarks were just the latest in a long line of insults and criticisms the actor has leveled against Trump.

