Hardy Bucks will return to our screens with a new series on RTÉ2 on March 22nd at 10.35pm.

If you can’t wait until then, the first episode will be available two days earlier on RTÉ Player at 8pm on March 20th.

The entire box set for series 1-3 of is also available to watch on the player now.

The series, which first aired in 2010, will follow Eddie Durkan (Martin Maloney) and his girlfriend Ciara (Aoibheann McCaul), as they dip their toes in the water of the West Irish swinging scene.

‘The greatest minds in Castletown’, aka Frenchtoast, Salmon, Cowboy and Buzz (Owen Colgan), will venture into Virtual Reality and embark upon a tech start-up in the shape of ‘The Virtual Pub’.

The Viper (Chris Tordoff) will focus on his new business, an Ice Cream van, or ‘hash cream van’, depending on what you’re after.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

– Digital Desk

