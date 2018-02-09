Love was in the air on the Late Late Show tonight as a happy couple became engaged live on air.

28-year-old James took part in a round of Mr & Mrs with his girlfriend Siobhán, 23.

Siobhan was soon overwhelmed, however, when James dropped down on one knee to propose to her.

Luckily for a nervous James, she quickly said yes.

The audience launched into a celebratory rendition of Olé Olé Olé to mark the occasion.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

