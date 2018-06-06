As Shawn Mendes begins his weeklong Late Late Show (US) takeover, he first had to complete the right of passage that is James Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes says he'd pay $500 For Justin Bieber's boxers

The teen idol jumped into the passenger seat to chat to the TV host about Ice Hockey, Harry Potter, moving out and in a strange turn of events, Justin Bieber’s’ boxers.

In a conversation about how he’s finding life without his parents, the 19-year-old confessed that his mom cleans his house and does his laundry most days.

Corden then lets Mendes in on the fact that Justin Bieber wears a new pair of boxers every day, instead of washing a pair.

The conversation quickly moved to questioning whether his fellow-Canadian singer sells his used boxers and Mendes revealing that if he did, he’d happily buy a pair for $500.

Of course, it wasn’t just that, he belted out a few tunes too.

Share it:
Don't Miss