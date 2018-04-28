Simon Cowell pushed the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent tonight after an emotional performance from a father and son.

Tim and Jack Goodacre performed their original song ‘The Lucky Ones’ and received a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

12-year-old Jack sings and writes with his dad Tim, and previously appeared on The Voice Kids.

The pair received the golden buzzer from Simon which means that they automatically move to the live semi-finals of the show.

Speaking about the act afterwards, Simon said “I was thinking, ‘God, that literally could be Eric’. I caught a glimpse of Ant and Dec ready to run down and push the golden buzzer, and I thought, ‘No way! This one is mine!'”

Share it:













Don't Miss