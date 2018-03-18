Watch: SNL makes headlines for their St Patrick's Day sketch

NBC’s Saturday Night Live show has made headlines for their St Patrick’s Day sketch last night.

In the sketch, Stefon (Bill Hader) shares the best places to visit on St. Patrick’s Day, with a little help from his lawyer, Shy (John Mulaney).Photo: SNL.

Their ‘Kiss Me I’m Irish’ blind date show comprised of questionable Irish accents and the usual stereotypes.

It comes after many were unhappy with their recent Aer Lingus sketch starring Saoirse Ronan.

The blind date show also implied that most of the country fancy their cousins.

Watch the full sketch here:

