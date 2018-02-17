WATCH: Young ballroom group win golden buzzer on Ireland’s Got Talent

17 February 2018

A group of ballroom dancing children are the latest to win a Golden Buzzer on Ireland’s Got Talent.

Xquisite Dance from Dublin are a ten-strong dancing group aged from nine to eleven.

They performed a lively routine which won a standing ovation from all of the judges and prompted Denise Van Outen to press her golden buzzer.

Denise said: “Everything about that from start to finish was fantastic. Everybody here loved it.”

The group’s dance studio is based on the Long Mile Road in Dublin.

The golden buzzer means that the kids go straight through to the live semi-finals.

