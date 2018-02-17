WATCH: Young ballroom group win golden buzzer on Ireland’s Got Talent

17 February 2018

A group of ballroom dancing children are the latest to win a Golden Buzzer on Ireland’s Got Talent.

Xquisite Dance from Dublin are a ten-strong dancing group aged from nine to eleven.

They performed a lively routine which won a standing ovation from all of the judges and prompted Denise Van Outen to press her golden buzzer.

XQUISITE really did knock our socks off on Ireland's Got Talent! Worthy of @denise_vanouten's #GoldenBuzzer! Here's another chance for you to enjoy it! #GotTalentIRL #XQUISITE

Ireland's Got Talent, Saturday at 7.30pm on TV3. pic.twitter.com/AsiM5vy2GJ — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 17, 2018

Denise said: “Everything about that from start to finish was fantastic. Everybody here loved it.”

The group’s dance studio is based on the Long Mile Road in Dublin.

The golden buzzer means that the kids go straight through to the live semi-finals.

Those ballroom dancing kids from Tallaght were amazing #GotTalentIRL — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) February 17, 2018

Oh I am living for these kids 💃💃💃#GotTalentIRL — Jen Breenie (@JenderJen) February 17, 2018

Awh bless! Think those kids should win just for their reaction to the Gold buzzer alone #GotTalentIRL — Jamie Flood 🇮🇪 (@littlejaimo) February 17, 2018

