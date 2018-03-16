Alright boi, it’s the show everyone’s been talking about, like – The Young Offenders.

And if you haven’t been watching it, where have you beeeeeeeen? *said in Cork accent*

The 6-part series follows the coming of age adventures of lovable rogues Conor and Jock, played by Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, and since its airing it’s been quickly deemed as one of the best projects RTÉ have produced in years.

Last night marked its season finale, and to say people were devastated it’s over, is an understatement.

Pass the tissues …

Crying, laughing, and all other emotions… #youngOffenders — olivia hynes (@elliottsma) March 15, 2018

Don’t know what I’ll do with my life now that the #youngOffenders is over 😔💔 — Nicola Deexo (@DeexoNicola) March 15, 2018

Oh my god!!!!

I can’t believe it’s over 😭

Thank you sooo much to everyone who supported the show ✨

I’m soooo humble and blessed to work with such amazing people.🙌🏾

Here’s to season two 🍾🥂#YoungOffenders pic.twitter.com/yHoLK2MgWE — Demi Isaac (@demiisaac) March 15, 2018

The Young Offenders was one of the best written and acted comedies I’ve ever seen! So so funny but so emotional at the same time. So sad it’s over #YoungOffenders #Cork — Kate Mahony (@kate_mahony) March 15, 2018

Well that was an amazing 6 episodes can’t believe it’s all over though 😢 well done to all involved #YoungOffenders @YoungOffenders_ already can’t wait for season 2 ♥️ what am I gonna watch on Thursday nights now? — Lynsey (@Lynsey91_x) March 15, 2018

#youngoffenders absolutely loved the last episode… so sad that’s it over. Roll on the next series. #class #annacarton looks great. ❤💜 — Noreen O Callaghan (@nobbynoreen) March 15, 2018

I’m not ready for #YoungOffenders to be over yet! That was hilarious. Season 2 cannot come fast enough. — Pádraig Feen (@podgecork) March 15, 2018

Tonight’s the last night of the Young Offenders… What will I watch now that this is over?? #YoungOffenders #YoungOffendersShow — Bleh De Blah (@blehdeblah) March 15, 2018

To help fans fill the Jock and Conor shaped holes in their lives, Cork County Council are proposing a Young Offenders walking tour of Cork City, highlighting the landmarks featured in the series.

Places such as Patrick’s Hill, The English Market and Bell’s Field.

