Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have confirmed their split after two years together.

According to reports, the couple have drifted apart in previous months.

In a post on Twitter, Zayn says they had an “incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship”.

While in a statement, Gigi says she will continue to support him as a friend that she has “immense respect and love for.”

