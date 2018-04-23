The Fairytale Festival is BACK & we’re heading to a brand new venue!
Yes, it’s that time of year again!
Pixie dust is in the air, which means that Beat 102-103 is holding its third annual Fairytale Festival this summer on July 22nd.
This year, it will be located in the beautiful grounds of Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny.
With a fairy trail, archery, bouncy castles, storytelling, arts & crafts, and so many fairytale characters to meet, there will be so much to do.
Early bird specials are available from today!
The Fairytale Festival – a magical day out for all the family!Fairytale Festival