St. Patrick’s Day is on the way and we’re getting ready to throw a massive party!

Beat 102-103 presents Keywest live at Langtons in Kilkenny, Saturday March 17th.

Join the chart-topping band for a full live performance.

Tickets from Ticketmaster and Langtons.

Keywest… live in Kilkenny on March 17th…. With Beat 102 103.

Share it:













Don't Miss

Tags: Keywest