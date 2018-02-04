There were a slew of new releases in Irish music land this week, so Rob did his best to feature as many as he could. We heard hot tracks from Stephanie Rainey, ROE, O Emperor, WHENYOUNG and many more. Waterford rockers Ghost Robots were the live guests in studio, talking about their forthcoming album release. Rob also found time to chat briefly with Oisin from The Lost Brothers – a packed show!
8-9pm
01. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
02. Lord (It’s OK) – 1000 Beasts feat. Janet Grogan
03. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor
04. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
05. Egyptian Luvr – Rejjie Snow feat. Amine
06. Girl From Mars – Ash
07. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex
08. Soul Don’t Boogie – 202s
09. Echoes In The Wind – The Lost Brothers
## Interview with Oisin Leech (The Lost Brothers) ##
10. Where The Shadow Goes – The Lost Brothers
11. The Fly – U2
12. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE
9-10pm
01. Why Can’t We Be Friends – The Academic
02. Bad Habit – Ghost Robots
## Interview with Ghost Robots ##
03. What Say You – Ghost Robots ##LIVE##
04. Where I’m From – Mathman feat. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
05. Make It Rain – O Emperor
06. The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy
07. Is Maith Lion Techno – An Criu Craicealta
08. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
09. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
10. Stylin’ – White Boys
11. Teacher – Sean OB
12. Follow – Old Hannah
13. Don’t Need It Now – Le Boom