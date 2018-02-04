There were a slew of new releases in Irish music land this week, so Rob did his best to feature as many as he could. We heard hot tracks from Stephanie Rainey, ROE, O Emperor, WHENYOUNG and many more. Waterford rockers Ghost Robots were the live guests in studio, talking about their forthcoming album release. Rob also found time to chat briefly with Oisin from The Lost Brothers – a packed show!

8-9pm

01. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

02. Lord (It’s OK) – 1000 Beasts feat. Janet Grogan

03. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor

04. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

05. Egyptian Luvr – Rejjie Snow feat. Amine

06. Girl From Mars – Ash

07. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex

08. Soul Don’t Boogie – 202s

09. Echoes In The Wind – The Lost Brothers

## Interview with Oisin Leech (The Lost Brothers) ##

10. Where The Shadow Goes – The Lost Brothers

11. The Fly – U2

12. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE

9-10pm

01. Why Can’t We Be Friends – The Academic

02. Bad Habit – Ghost Robots

## Interview with Ghost Robots ##

03. What Say You – Ghost Robots ##LIVE##

04. Where I’m From – Mathman feat. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

05. Make It Rain – O Emperor

06. The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy

07. Is Maith Lion Techno – An Criu Craicealta

08. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG

09. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

10. Stylin’ – White Boys

11. Teacher – Sean OB

12. Follow – Old Hannah

13. Don’t Need It Now – Le Boom

