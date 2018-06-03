Winter has finally departed and the summer has arrived! Plenty of sunshine tunes in the Irish Beats mix bag tonight, including a new John Gibbons remix, Beoga and a guitar throwback in the form of Therapy?! Tipperary music-maker Outsider was Rob’s guest in studio for a chat, where he also performed an acoustic version of his track ‘Miol Mor Mara’, best known from Match Of The Day and the FIFA 2018 soundtrack.
8-9pm
01. Over Me – Mark McCabe
02. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
03. Nowhere – Therapy?
04. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga
05. These City Lights – Oliver Cole & Niamh Farrell
06. Choices – Chasing Abbey
07. Can’t Stop – Jared Dylan (John Gibbons Remix)
08. Dark Switch – Snow Patrol
09. Hey Thomas – ROE
10. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
11. Islands – Delorentos
12. 2 U I Bestow – Mundy
13. Bodybags – Happyalone
14. All Love – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre
9-10pm
01. The Rocky Road – Damien Dempsey
02. Iosa Chroi – Outsider
## Interview with Outsider ##
03. Miol More Mara – Outsider ##LIVE##
04. Brotherhood – Outsider ##LIVE##
05. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets
06. Papillon – Hvmmingbyrd
07. Thirtysomething – Gavin Glass
08. Lasy As Stone – Orchid Collective
09. Knife – Fangclub
10. Wishing Well – My Little Funhouse