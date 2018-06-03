Winter has finally departed and the summer has arrived! Plenty of sunshine tunes in the Irish Beats mix bag tonight, including a new John Gibbons remix, Beoga and a guitar throwback in the form of Therapy?! Tipperary music-maker Outsider was Rob’s guest in studio for a chat, where he also performed an acoustic version of his track ‘Miol Mor Mara’, best known from Match Of The Day and the FIFA 2018 soundtrack.

8-9pm

01. Over Me – Mark McCabe

02. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

03. Nowhere – Therapy?

04. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga

05. These City Lights – Oliver Cole & Niamh Farrell

06. Choices – Chasing Abbey

07. Can’t Stop – Jared Dylan (John Gibbons Remix)

08. Dark Switch – Snow Patrol

09. Hey Thomas – ROE

10. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

11. Islands – Delorentos

12. 2 U I Bestow – Mundy

13. Bodybags – Happyalone

14. All Love – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre

9-10pm

01. The Rocky Road – Damien Dempsey

02. Iosa Chroi – Outsider

## Interview with Outsider ##

03. Miol More Mara – Outsider ##LIVE##

04. Brotherhood – Outsider ##LIVE##

05. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets

06. Papillon – Hvmmingbyrd

07. Thirtysomething – Gavin Glass

08. Lasy As Stone – Orchid Collective

09. Knife – Fangclub

10. Wishing Well – My Little Funhouse

