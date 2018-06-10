Not one but TWO guests on Irish Beats tonight! We started off with Wexford singer-songwriter Rachel Grace who absolutely killed it in the Beat studios with her acoustic performance. Following that (and plenty of tunes!) one of the most exciting acts on the trad circuit Beoga dropped in to talk about life, the universe and everything (and a certain ginger-haired pop star they’ve been hanging around with).

8-9pm

01. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy

02. Crawl – Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelaar Remix)

03. Big Sur – The Thrills

04. Holiday – Larks

05. Holidays – Larks

06. Coming Back To You – A Smyth

07. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline

08. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

## Interview with Rachel Grace ##

09. Nice Knowin’ Ya – Rachel Grace ##LIVE##

10. Out of Love – Bell X1

11. Weakness – Tim Chadwick

12. Coma – Le Boom

13. Numb – U2

9-10pm

01. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul

02. Purple Heart – Super Extra Bonus Party

03. Hey Thomas – ROE

04. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

05. Thirtysomething – Gavin Glass

06. Apollo – Ham Sandwich

07. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets

08. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

09. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen

## Interview with Beoga & Ryan McMullen ##

10. Say Something – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen ##LIVE##

11. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG

12. Woe Mine – Eoin

13. Don’t Break – Mark Geary

