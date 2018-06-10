Not one but TWO guests on Irish Beats tonight! We started off with Wexford singer-songwriter Rachel Grace who absolutely killed it in the Beat studios with her acoustic performance. Following that (and plenty of tunes!) one of the most exciting acts on the trad circuit Beoga dropped in to talk about life, the universe and everything (and a certain ginger-haired pop star they’ve been hanging around with).
There’s @rachelgrace2002 performing her track ‘Nice Knowing Ya’ on #IrishBeats pic.twitter.com/kvfANt9Qud
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) June 10, 2018
8-9pm
01. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy
02. Crawl – Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
03. Big Sur – The Thrills
04. Holiday – Larks
05. Holidays – Larks
06. Coming Back To You – A Smyth
07. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline
08. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
## Interview with Rachel Grace ##
09. Nice Knowin’ Ya – Rachel Grace ##LIVE##
10. Out of Love – Bell X1
11. Weakness – Tim Chadwick
12. Coma – Le Boom
13. Numb – U2
9-10pm
01. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul
02. Purple Heart – Super Extra Bonus Party
03. Hey Thomas – ROE
04. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
05. Thirtysomething – Gavin Glass
06. Apollo – Ham Sandwich
07. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets
08. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
09. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen
## Interview with Beoga & Ryan McMullen ##
10. Say Something – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen ##LIVE##
11. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
12. Woe Mine – Eoin
13. Don’t Break – Mark Geary