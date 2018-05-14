In such a cutthroat industry, it would be very easy to become cynical about music. However, all it takes a single tweet to restore your energy and know that small things make a big difference.

For the record, Rachel Grace’s single “You Don’t Know” is amazeballs! Also on the show tonight, Rob had viral smasher Mick Konstantin in studio, along with his ukulele. It doesn’t get much better than that!

8-9pm

01. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline

02. Coming Back To You – A Smyth

03. Celebrate – An Emotional Fish

04. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

05. Youn Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

06. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga

07. Never Change – Picture This

08. Choices – Chasing Abbey

09. Purple Heart – Super Extra Bonus Party

10. Golden – Robert Grace

11. Half A Life – Roisin El Cherif

12. All Love – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre

13. Weakness – Tim Chadwick

14. Waiting To Tell You – Motions

15. Fisherman’s Blues – The Waterboys

9-10pm

01. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

02. Insta-generation – Mick Konstanin

## Interview with Mick Konstantin ##

03. We Do It All Again – Mick Konstantin ##LIVE##

04. Islands – Delorentos

05. Got My Love – The Minutes

06. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy

07. Blaze – Them There

08. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

09. I’m Gonna Take You Home – Billy Roche

10. Weigh Me Down – The Madrigal

11. Two To Fall In Love – Join Me In The Pines

12. Sweet Bedford – Gavin Osborn

