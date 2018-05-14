In such a cutthroat industry, it would be very easy to become cynical about music. However, all it takes a single tweet to restore your energy and know that small things make a big difference.
Thanks so much to to Rob for playing my single on @beat102103! I'm over the moon!😊😊😊 #IrishBeats #irishmusicparty #NewMusic #Routes #TuneIn https://t.co/i2gSn2dASe
— Rachel Grace (@rachelgrace2002) May 13, 2018
For the record, Rachel Grace’s single “You Don’t Know” is amazeballs! Also on the show tonight, Rob had viral smasher Mick Konstantin in studio, along with his ukulele. It doesn’t get much better than that!
8-9pm
01. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline
02. Coming Back To You – A Smyth
03. Celebrate – An Emotional Fish
04. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
05. Youn Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
06. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga
07. Never Change – Picture This
08. Choices – Chasing Abbey
09. Purple Heart – Super Extra Bonus Party
10. Golden – Robert Grace
11. Half A Life – Roisin El Cherif
12. All Love – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre
13. Weakness – Tim Chadwick
14. Waiting To Tell You – Motions
15. Fisherman’s Blues – The Waterboys
9-10pm
01. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
02. Insta-generation – Mick Konstanin
## Interview with Mick Konstantin ##
03. We Do It All Again – Mick Konstantin ##LIVE##
04. Islands – Delorentos
05. Got My Love – The Minutes
06. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy
07. Blaze – Them There
08. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
09. I’m Gonna Take You Home – Billy Roche
10. Weigh Me Down – The Madrigal
11. Two To Fall In Love – Join Me In The Pines
12. Sweet Bedford – Gavin Osborn