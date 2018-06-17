There was a Wexford invasion on Irish Beats tonight! The lads from Corner Boy were down to promote their new single and brought rissoles with them. Will the greasy salty smell still linger in the studio when the lads are in for Breakfast?! Plenty of fresh tunes on tonight’s playlist including ROE, Delorentos, Mango x Mathman and Villagers.

8-9pm

01. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mathman x Mango feat. Melina Malone

02. Galaxys – Nervous Freaks

03. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy

04. Universal Female – Liers

05. A Trick Of The Light – Villagers

06. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen

07. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale

08. Islands – Delorentos

09. This Is – Aslan

10. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

11. Where We Are – Ships

12. Carlow Town – Seamus Fogarty

13. Lavender – Two Door Cinema Club

9-10pm

01. Hey Thomas – ROE

02. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

03. We Are The hunger – Corner Boy ##LIVE##

## Interview with Corner Boy ##

04. Dancing In The Dark – Corner Boy ##LIVE##

05. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright

06. Miles – Tanjiers

07. She Burns – Foy Vance

08. Holiday – Larks

09. Coming Back To You – A Smyth

10. To The Rescue – The Divine Comedy

11. Four Hours – Frankenstein Bolts

12. April 10 – The Hedge Schools

