There was a Wexford invasion on Irish Beats tonight! The lads from Corner Boy were down to promote their new single and brought rissoles with them. Will the greasy salty smell still linger in the studio when the lads are in for Breakfast?! Plenty of fresh tunes on tonight’s playlist including ROE, Delorentos, Mango x Mathman and Villagers.
Thanks to @CornerBoy2 for bringing rissoles to #IrishBeats. Mmmmmmmm #nomnomnom pic.twitter.com/dkg5RhVTJE
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) June 17, 2018
8-9pm
01. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mathman x Mango feat. Melina Malone
02. Galaxys – Nervous Freaks
03. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy
04. Universal Female – Liers
05. A Trick Of The Light – Villagers
06. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen
07. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale
08. Islands – Delorentos
09. This Is – Aslan
10. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
11. Where We Are – Ships
12. Carlow Town – Seamus Fogarty
13. Lavender – Two Door Cinema Club
9-10pm
01. Hey Thomas – ROE
02. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
03. We Are The hunger – Corner Boy ##LIVE##
## Interview with Corner Boy ##
04. Dancing In The Dark – Corner Boy ##LIVE##
05. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright
06. Miles – Tanjiers
07. She Burns – Foy Vance
08. Holiday – Larks
09. Coming Back To You – A Smyth
10. To The Rescue – The Divine Comedy
11. Four Hours – Frankenstein Bolts
12. April 10 – The Hedge Schools