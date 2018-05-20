Tadhg was back filling in for Rob tonight feeling cold but hopeful that the good weather will return… Maybe…

We had a good laugh tonight on the show and even tried to start a trend with Cork electronic act Happyalone.

Let's start a trend! #ElectroLADs — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 20, 2018

Here’s me playlist!

8pm – 9pm

Tebi Rex – Men Are Thrash

Rachel Grace – You Don’t Know

The Academic – I Feel It Too

Westlife – World Of Our Own

Snow Patrol – Empress

Moloko – Sing It Back

Happyalone. – Bodybags

Paul Alright ft. Maverick Sabre – All Love

# Interview with Paul Alright #

Paul Alwright – Genius

Outsider – Míol Mór Mara

Join Me In The Pines – Two to Fall in Love

9pm – 10pm

The Silk Road – Sexy Lady

WHENYOUNG – Pretty Pure

The New 52 – We’ll Always Have Paris

Maria Kelly ft. Ailbhe Reddy – Threads

Hothouse Flowers – Hallelujah Jordan

Saint Sister – Twin Peaks

Anna-Liese – Oh Me Oh My

BODIES ft. Louise Cunnane – Everything Is Not Lost

Mundy – July

Molly Sterling – Plain Static

Bellew – Bang!

The Ocelots – Till We Get There

