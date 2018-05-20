Tadhg was back filling in for Rob tonight feeling cold but hopeful that the good weather will return… Maybe…
We had a good laugh tonight on the show and even tried to start a trend with Cork electronic act Happyalone.
Brand new music on the way from Cork based electrolads @happyandfriends. #NowPlaying #PlayIrish pic.twitter.com/VLLImgUKlh
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 20, 2018
Let's start a trend! #ElectroLADs
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 20, 2018
Here’s me playlist!
8pm – 9pm
Tebi Rex – Men Are Thrash
Rachel Grace – You Don’t Know
The Academic – I Feel It Too
Westlife – World Of Our Own
Snow Patrol – Empress
Moloko – Sing It Back
Happyalone. – Bodybags
Paul Alright ft. Maverick Sabre – All Love
# Interview with Paul Alright #
Paul Alwright – Genius
Outsider – Míol Mór Mara
Join Me In The Pines – Two to Fall in Love
9pm – 10pm
The Silk Road – Sexy Lady
WHENYOUNG – Pretty Pure
The New 52 – We’ll Always Have Paris
Maria Kelly ft. Ailbhe Reddy – Threads
Hothouse Flowers – Hallelujah Jordan
Saint Sister – Twin Peaks
Anna-Liese – Oh Me Oh My
BODIES ft. Louise Cunnane – Everything Is Not Lost
Mundy – July
Molly Sterling – Plain Static
Bellew – Bang!
The Ocelots – Till We Get There