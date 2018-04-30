The sun was shining so plenty of matching good vibes being broadcast from Irish Beats this evening! Kilkenny artist Robert Grace was Rob’s guest in studio, treating listeners to two acoustic tunes, one of which was a haunting Post Malone cover (now that’s something you don’t hear too often!)
Rob also played fresh cuts from A Smyth, Liers, Mick Konstantin, Paul Alwright, Join Me In The Pines and many more. Most importantly, Rob also revealed a scandal brewing in Beat 102-103. Sunday Takeover presenter Paula Whelan is a TREAT PUSHER – trying to get everyone into a sugar coma by leaving sweets and chocolate all over the place, hoping everyone will come over to the dark side.
Proof! @PaulaPhelan93 is a TREAT PUSHER! #justsayno #strungoutonchocolate #noteethleft pic.twitter.com/XvgLareBgu
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) April 29, 2018