The sun was shining so plenty of matching good vibes being broadcast from Irish Beats this evening! Kilkenny artist Robert Grace was Rob’s guest in studio, treating listeners to two acoustic tunes, one of which was a haunting Post Malone cover (now that’s something you don’t hear too often!)

Rob also played fresh cuts from A Smyth, Liers, Mick Konstantin, Paul Alwright, Join Me In The Pines and many more. Most importantly, Rob also revealed a scandal brewing in Beat 102-103. Sunday Takeover presenter Paula Whelan is a TREAT PUSHER – trying to get everyone into a sugar coma by leaving sweets and chocolate all over the place, hoping everyone will come over to the dark side.

8-9pm

01. Don’t Give In – Snow Patrol

02. Got My Love – The Minutes

03. Reuben (LIVE) – Cathy Davey

04. The Insta Generation – Mick Konstantin

05. Universal Female – Liers

06. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning

07. All Live – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre

08. Two To Fall In Love – Join Me In The Pines

09. Haunted – Shane Magowan & Sinaed O’Connor

10. Half A Life – Roisin El Cherif

11. Lavender – Two Door Cinema Club

12. Coma – Le Boom

13. In The Moment – Delorentos

9-10pm

01. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy

02. Golden – Robert Grace

## Interview with Robert Grace ##

03. Wanna Love – Robert Grace ##LIVE##

04. I Fall Apart – Robert Grace ##LIVE##

05. Cold Cold Sweat – The Hot Sprockets

06. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

07. Thirty Something – Gavin Glass

08. I Feel It Too – The Academic

09. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy

10. Coming Back To You – A Smyth

11. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

12. James Dean – David Keenan

Share it:













Don't Miss