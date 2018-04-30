The sun was shining so plenty of matching good vibes being broadcast from Irish Beats this evening! Kilkenny artist Robert Grace was Rob’s guest in studio, treating listeners to two acoustic tunes, one of which was a haunting Post Malone cover (now that’s something you don’t hear too often!)

Rob also played fresh cuts from A Smyth, Liers, Mick Konstantin, Paul Alwright, Join Me In The Pines and many more. Most importantly, Rob also revealed a scandal brewing in Beat 102-103. Sunday Takeover presenter Paula Whelan is a TREAT PUSHER – trying to get everyone into a sugar  coma by leaving sweets and chocolate all over the place, hoping everyone will come over to the dark side.

 

8-9pm
01. Don’t Give In – Snow Patrol
02. Got My Love – The Minutes
03. Reuben (LIVE) – Cathy Davey
04. The Insta Generation – Mick Konstantin
05. Universal Female – Liers
06. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
07. All Live – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre
08. Two To Fall In Love – Join Me In The Pines
09. Haunted – Shane Magowan & Sinaed O’Connor
10. Half A Life – Roisin El Cherif
11. Lavender – Two Door Cinema Club
12. Coma – Le Boom
13. In The Moment – Delorentos

9-10pm
01. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
02. Golden – Robert Grace
## Interview with Robert Grace ##
03. Wanna Love – Robert Grace ##LIVE##
04. I Fall Apart – Robert Grace ##LIVE##
05. Cold Cold Sweat – The Hot Sprockets
06. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
07. Thirty Something – Gavin Glass
08. I Feel It Too – The Academic
09. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy
10. Coming Back To You – A Smyth
11. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
12. James Dean – David Keenan
Share it:
Don't Miss