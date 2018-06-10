Our tagline is more music, less talk and that’s exactly what we delivered this Bank Holiday weekend! Plenty of fresh Irish tunes to help you barbecue sizzle and rock your drive home from the beach. Rob also played The Saw Doctors for anyone out driving a tractor, but let’s face it – EVERYONE loves the Saw Doctors!
8-9pm
01. Choices – Chasing Abbey
02. Can’t Stop – Jared Dylan (Jon Gibbons Remix)
03. Hay Rap – The Saw Doctors
04. Brighten Up My Life – The Stunning
05. Hey Thomas – ROE
06. Goodbye Old Holy – Cornerboy
07. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright
08. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
09. Feel Your Rhythm – Bantum (Daithi Remix)
## Interview with Daithi ##
10. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye
11. Free Wheel – Duke Special
9-10pm
01. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
02. Scarity Dan – King Kong Company
03. Muddy Waters – One Horse Pony
## Interview with One Horse Pony ##
04. Can’t Get No Grinding – One Horse Pony
05. Islands – Delorentos
06. Holidays – Larks
07. Bodybags – Happyalone
08. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
09. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets
10. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen
11. Solitary Ease – Marc O’Reilly
12. Bad Blood – Ryan Adams