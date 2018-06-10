Our tagline is more music, less talk and that’s exactly what we delivered this Bank Holiday weekend! Plenty of fresh Irish tunes to help you barbecue sizzle and rock your drive home from the beach. Rob also played The Saw Doctors for anyone out driving a tractor, but let’s face it – EVERYONE loves the Saw Doctors!

8-9pm

01. Choices – Chasing Abbey

02. Can’t Stop – Jared Dylan (Jon Gibbons Remix)

03. Hay Rap – The Saw Doctors

04. Brighten Up My Life – The Stunning

05. Hey Thomas – ROE

06. Goodbye Old Holy – Cornerboy

07. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright

08. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

09. Feel Your Rhythm – Bantum (Daithi Remix)

## Interview with Daithi ##

10. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye

11. Free Wheel – Duke Special

9-10pm

01. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

02. Scarity Dan – King Kong Company

03. Muddy Waters – One Horse Pony

## Interview with One Horse Pony ##

04. Can’t Get No Grinding – One Horse Pony

05. Islands – Delorentos

06. Holidays – Larks

07. Bodybags – Happyalone

08. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

09. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets

10. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen

11. Solitary Ease – Marc O’Reilly

12. Bad Blood – Ryan Adams

